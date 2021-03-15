Lucy Dreaming
Take a brave step into the terrifying world of suburban, middle class Britain to help Lucy unearth the secrets of her disturbing dreams – but beware, her subconscious is a rabbit hole laced with intrigue, adventure and a cast of extraordinary creatures.
Lucy Dreaming is inspired and influenced by the classic 90s point & click adventure games, from its beautifully-realised pixel-art style to its irreverent, sarcastic humour. Delve into Lucy’s ever-expanding world as you explore a rich narrative, solve satisfying puzzles and discover hidden Easter eggs.
Do you have what it takes to communicate with Lucy’s dysfunctional family, untangle her repressed memories and bring an end to the nightmares once and for all? Just don’t forget your teddy bear.
Game Features:
- Discover a wide variety of detailed dreams and real-world locations from a neon-lit comedy club with an unusual clientele to a post-apocalyptic boulangerie.
- Encounter a cast of characters from Lucy’s maniacal brother to a giant duck with a bread problem.
- Explore rich environments with an abundance of witty retorts to almost everything you can point your cursor at.
- Reveal hidden Easter eggs and pop culture references.
- Enjoy the distinctive and beautifully realised voice acting (English)
- Travel instantly between scenes with a double-click.
- Having trouble? Just hit the space bar to get a sneaky peek of each scene’s hotspots.
|Published
|21 hours ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Release date
|8 days ago
|Author
|Tall Story Games
|Genre
|Adventure
|Tags
|Comedy, Dreams, Female Protagonist, Funny, Narrative, Pixel Art, Point & Click, Retro, Story Rich
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
|Accessibility
|Subtitles
I love this demo, so many references to the classics, good puzzles, nice graphics, humor, fully voiced, etc.