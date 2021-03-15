



Take a brave step into the terrifying world of suburban, middle class Britain to help Lucy unearth the secrets of her disturbing dreams – but beware, her subconscious is a rabbit hole laced with intrigue, adventure and a cast of extraordinary creatures.





Lucy Dreaming is inspired and influenced by the classic 90s point & click adventure games, from its beautifully-realised pixel-art style to its irreverent, sarcastic humour. Delve into Lucy’s ever-expanding world as you explore a rich narrative, solve satisfying puzzles and discover hidden Easter eggs.





Do you have what it takes to communicate with Lucy’s dysfunctional family, untangle her repressed memories and bring an end to the nightmares once and for all? Just don’t forget your teddy bear.

Game Features: